Five found guilty of murdering Fraserburgh man

Police Scotland has welcomed the convictions of five men in connection with the murder of a man in Fraserburgh last year.

The men attacked 39-year-old Gary Clampett in Fernie Place on June 18.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter of the Major Investigation Team, who led the enquiry, said: "Armed with an array of deadly weapons including a bat, crowbar, chain, knives and a sword, these men all acting together launched a sickening attack on Mr Clampett, inflicting fatal injuries. They only had one intention that night and that was to cause him significant injury.

"This happened in front of Mr Clampett's wife who now has to live with what she witnessed. She has also been left without her husband, their children without their father and his parents without a son.



"This was a particularly challenging investigation given the number of accused and multiple crime scenes. This successful outcome at court would not have happened if it was not for the professionalism and collaborative working of a number of agencies involved and in particular I would like to thank local officers and officers from across Scotland's Major Investigation Teams, Scene Examiners and Forensic staff from the Scottish Police Authority, staff at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, in particular the Homicide Unit. I would also like to pay tribute to all involved in the trial at Glasgow High Court, in particular the Advocate Depute Paul Kearney and the jury for their service.



"I would also like to thank the members of the local community who provided vital information in connection with our investigation at the time. As a result of the support we received from the public combined with extensive forensic and CCTV work, we have now ensured that these violent individuals will be held to account for their actions that night."



Mr Clampett's family issued the following statement: "As a family we have sat through weeks of harrowing evidence which will stay with us for the rest of our lives. Gary didn't deserve to die that night and especially in the horrendous, brutal way it happened.



"Gary was a loving and protective father and husband who was completely committed to his family and we will always cherish the time we had together. These men will never appreciate just how much they have ripped our family apart and no punishment will ever be enough for robbing us of him.



"We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time."