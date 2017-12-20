Fraserburgh Christmas lights vandalised

Officers in Fraserburgh are appealing for information after the Christmas tree lights in Broad Street were vandalised at the weekend.

The incident is thought to have occurred late on Saturday 16 December or in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, resulting in a low three figure sum of damage.

PC Douglas Morrison of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: "The Christmas tree has been placed in the town for the whole community to see and enjoy and so it is disappointing that someone has chosen to damage the lights on the tree.

"If anyone has any information on this incident I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2229 of 17 December."