Fraserburgh crash: witnesses sought

Police in Fraserburgh are appealing for information following a one-vehicle collision last weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 27 at around 2pm on the B9033 Fraserburgh to Inverallochy road near the cemetery and involved a black Fiat Punto.

The 23 year-old female driver of the Punto was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not thought to have serious injuries.

Investigating Officer PC Neale Gawthorpe said: “I am investigating the circumstances of this collision and so I am appealing for anyone who was driving in the area last Saturday and who may have seen the collision, or seen the Punto just prior to the collision to come forward.

“It is believed that the occupants of a black Vauxhall Meriva may have witnessed the incident and may have information that could be useful to the investigation. I would ask that they come forward with any information they have.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2314 of 27 October."