Fraserburgh incident - man charged

Police Scotland can confirm that a 64 years-old man has been charged in relation to allegedly hindering and obstructing the emergency services following a call to a commercial premises in the Frithside Street area of Fraserburgh.

Police were initially called to a report of a man experiencing an adverse reaction to an item received in a package at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 27.

Chief Inspector Rob Sturton said: "Any call of this nature must be taken seriously by emergency services from the outset, especially when an unknown and potentially harmful substance could be involved. Precautionary measures were put in place and it was quickly established that there was no threat to the public.

"I would like to thank the local community for its patience while the road closures were in place to ensure that the incident was dealt with safely.”

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.