Fraserburgh man jailed for historical abuse

A Fraserburgh man who abused boys aged between 7 and 11 was today jailed for four and a half years.

Alasdair McCulloch had previously pleaded guilty to the offences which took place between June 1999 and May 2006 at locations in Fraserburgh.

The five boys knew him from the local area and from him helping out with the local football team.

The offences came to light after one of the boys contacted police in 2016 having seen the publicity around investigations into alleged abuse in football.

Speaking after the sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow, Procurator Fiscal for Sexual Offences, Kenny Donnelly said: “The fact that the victims of Alasdair McCulloch had the courage to come forward to report what had happened to them has allowed us to bring him to justice.

“Although these crimes took place a number of years ago, this case and others like it, show that justice can be achieved even when many years have passed from the date of the crime.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has been a victim of any such offence, whenever it may have occurred, to report this to the police, , and they can do so in the confidence that they will be treated with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity by the police and our expert prosecutors.”