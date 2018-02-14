Fraserburgh officers target anti-social driving and parking issues

Officers from the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team have been targeting parking issues and anti-social driving in the town following concerns from local residents.

The local operation was held on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 February by officers to target drivers on roads in and around Fraserburgh as part of Operation Cedar.

Constable Jean Cowe of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: "We're aware of community concerns about driver behaviour in the area in particular antisocial driving and ongoing parking issues in Fraserburgh Town Centre and so this local operation was arranged to address these issues.

"During the operation we stopped and spoke to numerous motorists regarding their vehicles or driving behaviour. Twelve parking tickets were issued, two vehicle rectification notices were issued, two vehicles were seized due to no insurance, one driver was dealt with for failure to wear a seat belt and one driver was spoken to regarding a child being carried in a vehicle and not properly restrained.

"Road safety is a top concern for many people and Police Scotland is fully committed to reducing incidents on our roads.

"We know that parking is an issue in Fraserburgh and we would always remind drivers to park considerately and legally. Also, the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users including pedestrians should be at the forefront of drivers minds when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"Drivers should make sure their vehicles are road worthy and that seat belts are used. I hope that last week's police activity has highlighted these issues and made motorists consider their driver behaviour.

"Always drive carefully in and around the town at a speed that is within the limits. You do not need to drive at the maximum speed permitted.

"Operation Cedar (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) is a road safety campaign designed to encourage drivers to take more responsibility on the roads. Our Community Policing Team will look to hold more education and enforcement action in the future."