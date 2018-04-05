Information sought on missing couple

Police Scotland is appealing for information in order to trace Mark Hendry (21), Daniela Do Vale Goncalves (21) and their two children Mark Hendry Jnr (15 months) and Chantelle Hendry (2 months) who have been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

Mark Hendry and Mark Jnr were last seen about 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 4 at their home address however their current whereabouts are unknown.

There is also further concern for the whereabouts and safety of Daniela Do Vale Goncalves and her daughter Chantelle who hase not been seen for two weeks.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Mark, Daniela, Mark Jr or Chantelle are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.