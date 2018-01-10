Investigation continues into assault and robbery in Broch

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information following a report of an assault and robbery in Fraserburgh at the weekend.

A man in his 40's sustained minor injuries during the incident which occurred within a property at Gray Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 7).

Officers were alerted to the incident late on Sunday night, during which it was disclosed that a firearm had been discharged. No one was hurt as a result, but minor damage was caused to the property.

A 44-year-old woman was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) in connection with the incident, while enquiries have been continuing in the area throughout today as efforts are made to trace a number of individuals who are believed to have attended at the property during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have been and will be carrying out house-to-house enquiries today as our investigation progresses, and I would ask anyone with information to please let our officers know. Even if you think your information is insignificant and not worth passing on, I would ask that you let us make that judgement.

"I must stress that from the outset this has been treated as an isolated, contained incident that would have posed no threat to the wider public. Further searches may be carried out and you may notice an increased police presence in certain areas as we investigate a number of lines of enquiry.

"Thank you to those who have assisted so far and I would urge anyone else with information, or who may have been in the Gray Street area at the time of the incident and saw anything unusual, to please contact Police as soon as possible on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."