Lambs killed in vicious attack

Police are appealing for information after a recent sheep worrying incident at a field at Philorth Estate, Fraserburgh.

The incident happened between 12pm on Friday, 25 January, 25 and 9.30am on Saturday January 26.

The dog involved is believed to have been a German Shepherd-type dog - who savaged a group of lambs, all of whom did not survive the ordeal.

It i described as being large and black and tan in colour. The dog was chased away and ran into nearbly Kirktown Wood

PC Michael Stone said: “A total of 11 young animals have sadly died as a result of this incident and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has any information gets in touch with us on 101 or at Fraserburgh Police Station using reference number CF0023760119.

“Dog owners are reminded that allowing dogs to chase livestock or be at large among livestock is an offence. Dogs are naturally curious and have an instinct to attack so it is recommended that they are always kept on a lead under close control.

“Livestock owners are legally entitled to protect their animals, which can result in the destruction of the dog if necessary to protect the lives of other animals.”