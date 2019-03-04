Land Rover stolen from Sandhaven property

Officers are appealing for information after a 2006 black Land Rover Discovery was stolen from a rural property in the Sandhaven area at the weekend.

The vehicle was taken in the early hours of Saturday March 2, and traced at around 6.30am on the same date on the A981 Fraserburgh to Memsie road about a mile out of Fraserburgh.

When the vehicle was found it had come to rest partially on the carriageway and had caught fire.

Local Sergeant Steven McDonald said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description, particularly if you saw it on the A981 or anyone walking away from it on the carriageway.

“Should anyone have dash-cam footage of the road around this time we would also be keen to view it. Please contact Police on 101 quoting incident 928 of March 2.”