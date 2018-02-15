Licensed premises spot-checked by officers

Licensed premises in Inverurie and Fraserburgh have been spot-checked by officers to ensure door staff are properly licensed and trained to help keep the public safe.

North East Police Division officers along with Security Industry Authority (SIA) representatives and Licensing Standards Officers (LSOs) from Aberdeenshire Council launched a joint operation at the weekend to conduct compliance checks on private security staff at 15 premises in the two towns.

No compliance issues were identified, with door staff working with the proper licence and complying with the conditions. A previous operation in Aberdeen detected an individual working without a valid SIA licence, which is an offence and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

While checks were being carried out on Friday night, a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged by officers in connection with a drink and drive offence in the Oldmeldrum area. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he will appear at court at a later date.

Licensing Sergeant Kim Wood, who led the operation, said: "Licensed premises and their security staff play a huge part in providing a safe environment to enjoy a night out. Unlicensed staff working illegally can be a danger to the public and it is crucial they are trained and licensed to fulfil this important role.

"We work closely with the licensed trade to ensure the North East remains a safe place to socialise and I would like to thank all those involved and spoken to during the operation for their positive and supportive response. It is crucial that we work together to share information and expertise.

"Similar operations will be carried out throughout the year in order to detect unlicensed door stewards and minimise the opportunity for them to work within licensed premises."