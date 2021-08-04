Man assaulted and robbed in Fraserburgh street

Police are appealing for witnesses to Saturday's attack to come forward.

Around 7pm, the man was assaulted and pushed to the ground by another man who had threatened him with a weapon.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft10 to 6ft in height, of slim to medium build and has light brown hair. He was wearing jeans and a light coloured t-shirt.Detective Constable Ross McDonald said: “During the assault the injured man sustained minor injuries."Although this attack happened to the rear of the shops, the area is overlooked by a number of homes.

"Officers have been making local enquiries and checking CCTV, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who has information that will help the investigation but who has not yet come forward to get in touch.