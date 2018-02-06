Man charged after £5k drug recovery in Fraserburgh

'Crack' cocaine with a 'street' value of around £5,000 has been recovered during an intelligence-led drugs operation in Fraserburgh.

CID officers with support from the local Community Policing Team and dog unit executed a search warrant at a property in the St Andrews Drive area yesterday where the controlled drug was seized.

A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, February 6).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: "As a result of valuable intelligence received, a significant quantity of 'crack' cocaine has now been recovered which could have ended up in the hands of the most vulnerable people in our communities."

He added: "I cannot stress enough how valuable the information is that we receive from the public in relation to the supply of drugs. By telling us your concerns we can gather vital information and target our resources to the right places and at the right times.

"Please continue to get in touch with information by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous."