Man charged after PAD vandalised in Fraserburgh

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, a public access defibrillator on the corner of High Street and Saltoun Place, Fraserburgh was vandalised.

A 25-year-old man has now been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the vandalism.

Constable Chris Arnott at Fraserburgh Police Office said: “The destruction of a piece of life saving equipment was a very reckless and thoughtless act to carry out.

“Thanks to the newly established public CCTV system, hard work of the Fraserburgh CCTV Group and the community as a whole, the culprit was able to be identified and charged.”