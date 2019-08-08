Man charged following Fraserburgh incident

A 21-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Fraserburgh on Wednesday August 7, whereby a man was injured following a collision with a vehicle. The incident took place at around 12.40pm in the Chapelhill Road area.

The 38-year-old man who was injured was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The 21-year-old who has been charged is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, August 9).

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “Enquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to this incident taking place. I urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to the Police to get in touch as soon as possible quoting reference number 1653 of August 7.

“A section of Chapelhill Road has been cordoned off overnight to allow officers to carry out further investigations and I would like to thank the local community for your patience.”