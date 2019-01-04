Man charged following housebreakings in Fraserburgh

A 41-year-old man has been charged in relation to a number of alleged thefts and housebreaking offences in Fraserburgh.

The incidents all happened between November and December 2018 and include theft by housebreaking at Marconi Road, Alva Crescent and St Modans Care Home at Fraserburgh.

The man was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday, January 3).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: "We are grateful to the community for its support and members of the public who assisted us while enquiries were carried out.

“If you see anything suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood report it to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can including any descriptions of people or vehicles."