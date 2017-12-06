Man charged following recovery of drugs and cash

A 23-year-old man from Liverpool is expected to appear at court today following the recovery of drugs and cash at a property in the Fraserburgh area.

Officers from North East Division Proactive CID Unit executed a search warrant in the Rowan Grove area of the town yesterday morning where cannabis and other drugs-related paraphernalia were seized, along with a four-figure sum of cash.

A man who was using the address was later traced and charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, December 6).

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "I would like to thank those who provided information which led to this action being taken."

He added: "Proactive action is taken on a daily basis across the North East to rid drugs from our communities and to tackle the unwanted effects that come from the sale and supply of illegal substances.

"We will continue to target people who think it is OK to come into our communities to commit such crime and in particular those who exploit vulnerable people and use their homes to store or deal drugs, known as cuckooing.

"We are urging people to be aware of the warning signs that such activity may be happening in your neighbourhood and report any concerns to us. In particular you may have noticed new associates or increased visitors at a particular house, or an increased number of vehicles outside a property including taxis or hire cars.

"We continue to work closely with our partners including the NHS, Local Authorities and the Social Work Department to support those who may have been targeted by drug dealers from out with the area. We also need the support of local communities to let us know their concerns so we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

"Please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."