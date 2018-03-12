Man charged following recovery of heroin and cocaine

A 33 years-old man has been charged following the recovery of heroin and cocaine valued at around £1400 in the Fraserburgh area.

The drugs were recovered following an intelligence led operation in the Ailsa Court area of Fraserburgh on Friday, March 9.

The man was anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, Monday, March 12.

PC Mike Stone, of Fraserburgh Community Policing Team, said: "We will continue to do all that we can to disrupt the illegal supply of drugs to our communities which only spreads misery and harm.

"We would ask that members of the public who have concerns regarding drugs in their communities contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."