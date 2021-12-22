Man charged with dangerous driving in Fraserburgh
A 29-year-old man from the Fraserburgh area has been charged in connection with dangerous driving after a vehicle was recorded travelling at nearly three times the speed limit.
A speed of 83mph was recorded on South Harbour Road, Fraserburgh, where the limit is 30mph, around 9.30pm on Monday, December 19.
The man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.
Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Travelling at high speeds in residential areas is especially dangerous, particularly when roads are affected by rain and low temperatures as your chances of being involved in a crash are increased.
“The consequences of crashing in these circumstances can be devastating and simply not worth the risk.
“Anyone convicted of dangerous driving will face a mandatory driving ban.”