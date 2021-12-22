Man charged with dangerous driving in Fraserburgh

Police reported the vehicle was recorded travelling at 83mph in a 30mph limit.

A speed of 83mph was recorded on South Harbour Road, Fraserburgh, where the limit is 30mph, around 9.30pm on Monday, December 19.

The man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Travelling at high speeds in residential areas is especially dangerous, particularly when roads are affected by rain and low temperatures as your chances of being involved in a crash are increased.

“The consequences of crashing in these circumstances can be devastating and simply not worth the risk.