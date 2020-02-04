Man charged with road traffic offences following Fraserburgh incident

Around 5:15am on Sunday, February 2, Police Scotland received a report of damage caused to parked vehicles on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh.

Following enquiries a 19-year-old man has been charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Neale Gawthorpe from the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: “A one vehicle crash on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, resulted in extensive damage to numerous parked cars. Nobody was injured as a result.

"Following enquiries into the circumstances, the owner of the vehicle was traced. He was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.”