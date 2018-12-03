Man due in court following assault

A 39-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault which took place in the Buchan Road area of Fraserburgh last week.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 29.

The man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday, December 4).

Commenting Detective Sergeant Thomson said: "I would like to thank those who have assisted with our investigation.

“Our enquiries are on-going and I would still urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 4049 of 29/11/2018. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”