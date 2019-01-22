Men charged with alleged drug offences in Fraserburgh

Four men have been charged with alleged drugs offences following an operation held over the weekend, January 19 – January 20, to target the supply of illegal substances and associated antisocial behaviour in the Fraserburgh area.

Drugs including suspected heroin and cannabis with a collective value in the region of £800 were seized.

Several people were stopped and searched in a variety of locations including Saltoun Square, Scalloway Park and Hanover Street.

The activity was part of Operation Aspen, North East Division's initiative to tackle drugs.

One 36 year-old man was also charged in relation to a road traffic offence and his car was confiscated. He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

The other three men, aged 21, 38 and 19, who have been charged are also expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Ronnie Kain said: “This operation was carried out as a result of concerns raised to us by the community. We are committed to targeting the supply of illegal drugs and associated antisocial behaviour and continue to urge anyone with concerns to contact police on 101.

“Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”