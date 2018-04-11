Missing Fraserburgh family traced

Police can confirm that a family reported missing from the Fraserburgh area last Wednesday, Apri 4l, have officially been traced safe and well in Portugal.

Concerns for Mark Hendry (21), Daniela Do Vale Goncalves (21) and their two children Mark Hendry Jnr (15 months) and Chantelle Hendry (2 months) were raised by a partner agency and a missing person's enquiry was raised as a result.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "As highlighted in our earlier appeals for information, while social media and the media can be extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all those reported before we stand down our investigations, in particular when young children are involved.

"In the case of any missing person our ultimate aim is to ensure that those who have been reported missing have come to no harm when genuine concerns are raised.

"With assistance from international counterparts we can confirm this has now been done."