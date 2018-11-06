More than 50 arrested and 34 warrants executed as part of Operation Corner

A multi-agency operation to tackle cuckooing drug dealing activity in Peterhead and Fraserburgh has resulted in more than 50 people being arrested after 34 drug warrants were executed.

Enforcement activity was carried out over a two week period between Friday, October 19 and Friday, November 2 following several weeks of intelligence gathering.

In total, 53 people were arrested and of these, 48 were charged in connection with alleged drug offences. Additionally, almost £10,000 in cash and diamorphine, ‘crack’ cocaine and cannabis with a combined street value of £9020 was also recovered.

The operation focused on targeting the activities of predominantly England-based Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) who target members of the community by taking over their homes to sell drugs.

Officers from North East Division, Specialist Crime Division and the Operational Support Division worked alongside partners from Aberdeenshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to address the associated issues that drug dealing and substance misuse brings.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “The success of Operation Corner is thanks to the strong partnership working we enjoy here in the North East of Scotland. Whilst there is a place for police enforcement activity in tackling drugs, it is essential that we tackle the wider issues that are associated with drug abuse.

“We will continue to focus our activity on working as a partnership to address drug dealing and the associated issues that lead to drug abuse.

“As a result of this operation, we have identified a number of victims of cuckooing and they have been provided with support. Additionally, a number of those arrested (18) have requested referral to substance misuse services and will be given the support they need to end the cycle of substance abuse.

“The success of this operation is thanks also to the support we receive from the public, who we know do not want drug dealing activity in their community. I would continue to urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs to contact us on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”



Dawn Leslie, Manager for Community Justice and Substance Misuse Services on behalf of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “The whole team approach has been incredibly beneficial to us all. We have been able to re-engage with some people and we have also been able to help some people who were not already known to us to access services and support.



“Criminal Justice social workers in partnership with substance misuse and Police custody colleagues, worked late into the evening to ensure that all those with vulnerabilities recognised through Operation Corner, received the support and access to services that they needed.”