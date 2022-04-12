Motorists arrested in the North East for drink/drug offences
Eleven motorists were arrested during the weekend in connection with drink/drug driving offences and being unfit to drive in the North East.
Four motorists were arrested and charged with drink driving, which included a 41-year-old man stopped in the Rothes area of Moray. He was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday ( April 11).
Five motorists were arrested with drug driving. One of the drivers, a 21-year-old man also failed to stop for police in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Two motorists were arrested after being found to be unfit to drive.
These vehicles were stopped across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
Road Policing Sergeant Chris Smith said: “It was disappointing to see so many offences being detected in a short period of time. Our clear message is there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ alcohol/drug limit for drivers. Getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking is not only irresponsible and dangerous, its criminal, its selfish and it has to stop.”