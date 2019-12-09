North-East officers team with social work for violence operation

As part of Operation Salvation, officers in Aberdeenshire will be working alongside partners from Criminal Justice Social Work in the lead up to Christmas.

The aim of Operation Salvation is to reduce and prevent violent offending, detect and apprehend those responsible, as well as identifying any area of support which may prevent future offending.

Over the weekends in build up to Christmas, officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in Peterhead, and Inverurie – alongside staff from Criminal Justice Social Work. They will also support victims of domestic abuse through visits to known offenders, and work to disrupt those intent on committing violent crimes within our communities.

Operation Salvation works alongside Police Scotland’s ‘One Punch’ campaign which urges people to drink sensibly and avoid alcohol-fuelled confrontation.

Inspector Malcolm Jones, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, said: “This weekend is likely to be the start of the busy festive period with an increase in footfall within town and city centres across the area. Police Scotland is looking to ensure those intent on having an enjoyable evening do so and are kept safe.

“Anyone who intents on committing violent or anti-social offences in our town centres will be dealt with robustly and may end up spending time in police custody. This can lead to court appearances at a later date and Exclusion Orders being granted, preventing offenders from entering licensed premises upon conviction.

“Our advice is to ensure that if consuming alcohol, please do so sensibly, to ensure you are aware of your senses and surroundings at all times. Try and remain in groups where you can and, with taxi ranks expected to be busier than normal throughout the evening, plan your travel arrangements home in advance.”