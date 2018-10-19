Officers remind motorists of consequences of drink driving

Road Policing officers have issued an appeal to motorists not to drink and drive ahead of the weekend.

Last weekend (October 13 and 14) more than ten drivers were caught allegedly over the limit across the North East including in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Moray.

During the early hours of Thursday, October 18, a 28-year-old man was charged in connection with alleged drink driving after being caught at more than four times the prescribed limit on the A98 in the Buckie area.

Road Policing Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “It is extremely disappointing and worrying that despite continued messages and enforcement we are still finding people behind the wheel over the limit.

“A number of drivers have been kept in custody after being caught allegedly over the limit and once through the court system they face an automatic ban for a year, a criminal record and could also face a fine or even imprisonment.

“The safety of all road users in the North East is a priority for us and we will not tolerate drivers taking the law into their own hands in this way.

“If you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as endangering the safety of others, you run the risk of gaining a criminal record for a lengthy period which can affect every area of your life.

“So, if you do decide to drink when you are out, plan ahead and think about how you are going to get home. Our advice remains if you need to drive then it is best not to drink at all - there is no safe limit.

“Law abiding motorists and other road users can rest assured that we continue to watch for drink drivers and will always take action against those found to be over the limit."

Anyone with concerns about a suspected drink or drug driver is urged to contact 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.