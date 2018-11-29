Police appeal following Aberdeen v Rangers game

Police Scotland is appealing for information following an incident of culpable and reckless conduct at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen earlier this year.

A report was received of a glass bottle landing in the home section of the South Stand shortly before the end of the SPFL match between Aberdeen Football Club and Rangers Football Club on Sunday August 5.

Enquiries have been ongoing and assistance is now required from the public in identifying the man depicted in these images who may be able to assist with our investigation.

Investigating Officer PC Connor McKeen, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "Whilst no-one was injured this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury. Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the Police."

It is understood the man officers would like to speak to was within the South Stand Away section.

At the time of the incident it was reported that a 12-year-old boy who was at the match received a "glancing blow" from the bottle. He was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CF0189790818 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.