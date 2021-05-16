Police bid to trace 'erratic driver' on Fraserburgh-Macduff road

Police are keen to trace the driver of a grey Kia car.

At around 2.10pm, police received a report of a grey Kia car being driven erratically on the road.

Police officers are keen to trace any witnesses who may have seen this vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “This vehicle was reportedly being driven in an erratic manner, potentially putting other drivers in danger, and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If you were on the A98 on Friday afternoon and saw the vehicle, or may have dash-cam footage of it, please get in touch.”