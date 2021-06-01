Police carry out patrols in Fraserburgh to tackle anti-social behaviour

Patrols were carried out over the weekend in response to complaints about anti-social behaviour.

The police action was in response to a number of complaints from residents.

PC Chris Bain said: “We have taken on board the concerns raised by residents recently in relation to anti-social behaviour and have carried out dedicated patrols to try and deter such incidents from occurring.

"Officers engaged with local youths over the weekend in order to prevent disorder and reassure local residents that their concerns were being addressed.”

During the operation officers also focussed on anti-social driving in the town and a number of drivers were stopped and given advice in relation to their driving.

PC Bain added: “I’d like to reassure residents that their concerns are listened to and dealt with and efforts will always be made to ensure there is a safe environment for everyone.”