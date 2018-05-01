Police recover drug valued at over £300k

A 22-year-old Vietnamese man has been charged following the recovery of a large scale cannabis cultivation worth in the region of £380,000.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation officers made the recovery on Sunday, April 29 at a rural property in the New Aberdour area.

The man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, May 1).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “This is a recovery of a significant amount of illegal drugs which would have been bound for our communities.

“We are determined to continue to stop those intent on making money from the illegal sale of drugs which only serves to cause harm to the communities of the North East.

“Enquiries in relation to this recovery are continuing and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community or who sees anything unusual or suspicious should contact police and any information will be taken seriously and acted upon.”