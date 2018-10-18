Re-appeal for information after break-ins

Police Scotland is re-appealing for information following two break-ins to service stations in the North East earlier this month.

The Esso Service Station at Buckie’s High Street was targeted at around 11pm on Tuesday, October 9 whereby a high three-figure sum of cash was stolen. Another incident took place at the Kessock Service Station at South Road, Fraserburgh, between 1am and 2.30am the next morning (Wednesday, October 10) during which a low-three figure sum of cash was taken.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing in relation to these incidents and officers are still keen to hear from anyone who has information in connection with either break-in, in particular any sightings of a blue vehicle during the night in question.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a small blue car, similar to a SEAT Leon, being driven in the Buckie, Portsoy, Macduff or Fraserburgh areas that night. Did you see any suspicious activity or people in any of these places? Our appeal for dash-cam footage also still stands however I am aware that any footage from that night may have been wiped by now.

"If you think you can help please contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0658 of October 10.”