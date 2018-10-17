Residents urged to lock up after thefts

Officers in the North East have urged residents to lock up following a spate of thefts in the last week.

High value tools have been stolen from areas across the North East including from an unlocked van in Inverurie, a storage area at a residential block of flats in Aberdeen and a rural farm in the Turriff area.

In addition a grey Hyundai I20 (SW12 EUO) was stolen from the Broomhill Road area of Aberdeen, which remains outstanding. A Red Honda PCX 125 motorcycle (SW14 PKN) with a black storage box on the rear of the bike has also been reported stolen from the Stoneywood area.

There has also been a number of reports of theft from cars across the region.

In many of the incidents vehicles or homes had been left unlocked meaning an easy target for thieves.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “We know from experience that if thieves target your home or car and it is locked they will move on. While not every recent case involves unlocked property the fact remains that many had been left open – making an easy task for criminals.

“There is one very simple step that you can take to help prevent yourself becoming a victim and that is to always lock your vehicle and your home.

“It is that time of the year when there is less daylight and it is really worth taking an hour or so out of your week to think about additional security measures you can take. Be that removing all valuables from your car or storing any expensive belongings in your home out of sight.

“If you have an alarm use it and think about having timers set on lights at your home.”

Community Policing Team officers supported by specialist colleagues including road policing are carrying out additional patrols in areas which are known to have been targeted previously.

DCI Ferguson added: “We rely on the support of our communities when we carry out operations and if you see anything suspicious or unusual please contact us as soon as you can with as much detail as possible including descriptions of any people and any vehicles.

“Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Sadly we know how distressing, costly and inconvenient it is to lose your property and become a victim of crime. Speak to members of your family and your neighbours and give them good advice to help prevent them being targeted.

“For further assistance contact police and ask for advice from a Crime Prevention Officer or follow the link to more information on our website.