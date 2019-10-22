Salmond set to appear in court

Former First Minister Alex Salmond is set to appear in the High Court on sexual assault charges next month.

Prosecutors revealed on Monday that the ex SNP leader will appear at the High Court in Edinburgh for a procedural hearing in the case on November 21.

The former Banff and Buchan and Gordon MP was charged with a total of 14 offences on January 24 this year. The charges include allegations of attempted rape, sexual and indecent assault and breach of the peace.

Mr Salmond denies all allegations against him. He said he would “defend” himself “to the utmost in court” in relation to the charges.

He was Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014 when he stood down following the independence referendum.

Police launched an investigation following a Scottish Government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him.

Mr Salmond also launched a judicial review against the government over how it handled its inquiry. His lawyers told the Court of Session that he had been treated unfairly.

The government later conceded its procedures had been flawed against him. He received £630,000 of public money following the case to cover his legal costs.

For his high court case, Mr Salmond has instructed the leader of the Scottish bar, Gordon Jackson QC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, and Shelagh McCall QC.

On Monday, a Crown Office spokesman confirmed the hearing would take place next month.

He added: “The case is active in terms of the Contempt of Court Act.”