Scottish SPCA appeal for potential puppy farm victims

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information following an investigation into a suspected puppy farm.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for members of the public who may have been a victim of unscrupulous puppy dealers in North-East Scotland to come forward and share their story.

A Scottish SPCA undercover inspector said: “We’re looking for anyone who has bought a puppy in the past 12 months which has become seriously ill, or died, shortly after purchase.

“If you suspect you bought a puppy from a puppy farm in North-East Scotland we strongly encourage you to get in touch with our animal helpline. Calls are confidential and will greatly assist our efforts of tackling the despicable illegal puppy trade.”

The inspector continued: “We’re spearheading the multi-agency fight against the illegal puppy trade. Operation Delphin aims to tackle the illegal trade in puppies by detecting offenders, disrupting illicit trade and reducing animal suffering, but we need the victims of these criminals to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Scotland's animal welfare charity is committed to educating the public about the horrific consequences of puppy farming and are currently running an online campaign, #SayNoToPuppyDealers, to encourage the public to buy puppies responsibly