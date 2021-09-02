Teenager caught driving at double the speed limit in Aberdeenshire village

Police officers had been carrying out speed checks in Memsie in response to complaints from local residents.

Road policing officers were carrying out routine speed checks in Memsie on Wednesday (September 1) when the young driver was detected driving at a speed of 80mph in an area with a 40mph limit at around 10.40pm.

The teenager will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Local Road Policing Sergeant, Scott Deans said: “We have listened to concerns raised by the local community in Memsie, and surrounding areas, about speeding vehicles. As such, we carry out additional patrols to deter or detect those who do speed.

“Incidents like these show an utter disregard for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.