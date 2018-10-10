Thieves strike at Broch service station

North east police officers are appealing for information following a break-in at a Fraserburgh service station.

The incident took place at the Kessock Service Station at South Road, Fraserburgh, between 1am and 2.30am this morning (Wednesday, October 10) during which a low-three figure sum of cash was taken.

Meanwhile a second incident took place at the Esso Service Station on Buckie’s High Street at around 11pm last night (Tuesday, October 9) whereby a high three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Detective Inspector Finn McPhail said: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked until further enquiries have been carried out. In saying this crimes of this nature are extremely rare in both communities, so to have two similar break-in's reported to Police this morning gives us numerous lines of enquiry to pursue.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries in both areas today and I would like to thank local residents for their patience while this is done. I would also appeal to anyone with information to please get in touch as soon as possible if you saw any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the vicinity of each station around the times in question. In particular we are keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of youths in either area.

“If you think you can help, contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0658 of October 10. Any motorists with dash-cam footage which captured either station overnight could also be extremely useful."