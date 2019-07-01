Three charged after drugs recovered in Fraserburgh

Around £3000 worth of Class 'A' drugs have been recovered from a property in Fraserburgh on Friday, 28 June.

A drug search warrant was executed at a property in the Charlotte Street area following an intelligence led operation where quantities of heroin and 'crack' cocaine, along with a low four figure sum of cash was recovered.



Three people - a man aged 38 from the London area, and two people from the local area, a man aged 36 and a woman aged 35 have been charged and are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July, 2.



PC Jonathon Pinder of the Fraserburgh and District Community Policing Team said: "Police Scotland is committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and we will continue to target those responsible.



"We cannot do this alone however and rely on public support to tell us about drug dealing. If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your area, or notice any suspicious activity, please let us know by calling Police Scotland on 101, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”