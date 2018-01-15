Three further arrests in connection with Broch incident

Three further people - two men and a woman - have been arrested in connection with an incident in Fraserburgh’s Gray Street on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, and a woman, aged, 40, have been charged following an incident at a property in the town’s Gray Street in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond, who has been leading the investigation, said: “Despite these arrests, our enquiries are continuing into what we believe to have been a contained and isolated incident. We are grateful to members of the public who have come forward with information to assist in our investigations so far.

“I would still like to encourage anyone who was in the area of Gray Street in Fraserburgh in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 6 January 2018 and who saw anything unusual, or who knows what happened last weekend, to contact Police Scotland via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to maintain your anonymity.”