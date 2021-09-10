Three people arrested after drugs found in Fraserburgh property

Police officers carried out a search of a property in Fraserburgh this morning.

Drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £3000 were recovered by officers in Fraserburgh today (Friday, September 10).

Around 10 am, officers, acting under warrant, searched a house in West Road, and recovered the controlled drugs, believed to be heroin.

Two men, aged 57 and 40 years, and a woman aged 42, have been arrested and charged following the recovery. They are due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday (September 13).

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, Fraserburgh CID, said: “The recovery today highlights our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Aberdeenshire area.