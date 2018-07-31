Two charged following drugs recovery

Two men have been charged in relation to drugs offences following the recovery of heroin and crack cocaine valued at over £45,000 in Fraserburgh.

The recovery was made as part of an intelligence led operation yesterday after a vehicle was stopped by officers on Saltoun Place at approximately 10.10pm. The total value of the drugs recovered has been valued at £45,120.

A 37-year-old local man and 21-year-old man from Liverpool are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday, August 1).

Fraserburgh Community Policing Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs into our local communities.

“Anyone with information about drug misuse in our area or who notices unusual behaviour in the community is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. All intelligence we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, helps us to build a bigger picture which enables us undertake intelligence led operations and further disrupt the supply of drugs. “