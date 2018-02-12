Warning for motorists after man caught driving over 100mph

Officers have issued a reminder to motorists regarding the dangers of speeding after a driver was caught travelling in excess of 100 miles per hour in Aberdeenshire

On the morning of Sunday, February 11, officers stopped a car, driven by a 22-year-old male, who was found to be travelling in excess of 100 miles per hour on the A98 near to Fraserburgh, a single carriageway road with a 60 miles per hour limit.

Sergeant Scott McKay from the Formartine Local Policing Team said: "Police Scotland has issued numerous warnings to motorists regarding speeding and the impact this can have upon a driver's ability to control a vehicle and stop should there be a requirement. Whilst the majority of motorists abide by the speed limits, there continues to be a small number of individuals who make a conscious decision to break the law and put themselves and others at serious risk of harm.

"The A98 is a two way undivided carriageway and is subject to a maximum speed limit of 60 miles per hour for cars. This does not mean that drivers must travel at 60 miles per hour and each driver is responsible for assessing the road conditions and driving at a speed which is safe and which does not put themselves or others at risk.

"In response to concerns raised by local Community Councils within the Aberdeenshire area, Local Policing Teams and Roads Policing Officers will continue to proactively target those who choose to speed within our communities and these drivers will be dealt with robustly.

"Please slow down, pay attention to speed limits and respect the safety of others who use the roads."

The 22-year-old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to dangerous driving.

Anyone wishing to report drivers for speeding or other road traffic offences should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Operation CEDAR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) is an ongoing road safety campaign designed to influence driver behaviour.