Woman charged after series of thefts in Fraserburgh

Police Scotland can confirm that a 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a number of thefts from properties in the Fraserburgh area.

The majority of these thefts occurred within the home addresses of elderly, vulnerable people within the community.

The incidents occurred between Friday, October 25 and Tuesday, November 12. The woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 17.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan of Aberdeenshire CID said: "Acquisitive crime can have a devastating impact on victims and we want to make sure residents in our local community are making as much efforts as possible to ensure their property is as secure against such incidents.

"Some cases involve entry being forced but often we find properties that have been left insecure are targeted.

"Double checking that your home is securely locked is essential to prevent you being the next victim of crime. I would also urge people to watch out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and family members, providing assistance and help to them where possible"

"Should you notice any suspicious activity around your property you can call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency."