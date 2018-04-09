Youths charged after fire at Fraserburgh school

Police in Fraserburgh are investigating a fire at St Andrews Primary School.

The art unit at the school was extensively damaged as a result of the fire with all the equipment within the building damaged beyond repair.

Three youths aged 13, 14 and 14 have been charged with the offence and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples, the local sergeant would like to thank all the local people who contacted the Fire Service, their prompt action prevented more damage to the school.