Crimond Post Office to close

The Post Office have announced that Crimond Post Office will close after Christmas owing to the closure of the existing shop at the same location.

The Post Office state this is a temporary closure and they are currently seeking alternative host premises from which to operate.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “It is always disappointing when a Post Office closes but people’s circumstances do change and while the shop will also be a loss to the community, I wish the present owners well going forward.

“I am heartened that Post Office management see this as only a temporary closure and are keen to continue to provide a service to Crimond and the local community.

“I have written to Post Office management to underline the importance of a continued presence in Crimond and trust that an alternative which is convenient for the village can be found in the very near future.”

Peterhead North & Rattray SNP councillor Anne Allan added: “I am concerned that the people of Crimond are being left without at Post Office and I hope something can be done as quickly as possible to restore the service in an accessible location.”