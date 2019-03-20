Crufts success for Arnage pupil

An Arnage School pupil is celebrating after taking part in the world’s biggest dog show for the first time.

Nine-year-old Skye Smith qualified for Crufts in June 2018 at Dundee Canine Club with her pet whippet, Marvin.

Skye’s mum, Kelly, said everyone in the family was “over the moon” to have qualified.

The family took Marvin down to the NEC in Birmingham to compete at this year’s Crufts competition, held from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 March.

Kelly said: “The place was so much bigger than we expected.”

Once at Birmingham Skye and Marvin went on to compete in the YKC 6-11-year-old junior handling class against all other juniors that had qualified though out the year.

Skye was delighted to come in second place.

Kelly added: “At Crufts she had to handle Marvin in a big ring.

“She has to keep Marvin between her and the judge at all times, has to know parts of the dog, what his job is as a dog and also has to do a show.

“It was a massive achievement and amazing experience.

“Skye said that coming second was the best feeling in the world and she hopes she can qualify again for next year.”

Skye has been handling dogs since she was just six-years-old and she has been working towards handling at Crufts since then.

She also took part in Scottish Junior Handler of the Year in February at Glasgow and came fourth.

Skye currently trains twice a week with Birkenhills Ringcraft and Banff Moray and Nairn Canine Club.