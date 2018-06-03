Dementia awareness event at MACBI

Mintlaw's MACBI is the venue for the awareness event
Mintlaw’s MACBI centre is to host an information event on Thursday during Dementia Awareness Week.

Dementia adviser Laura Crockatt of Alzheimer Scotland and La-Vonne Sim, project officer from Dementia-friendly Aberdeenshire, will be on hand with advice from between 10am and 12noon.

They will offer dementia friends training between 11am and 12noon and if you wish to book a place contact Laura on (01261) 819066 or 07979953672.

There is no need to book if you just want to come to the information stand.

Anyone can become a dementia friend - it just involves learning a bit more about dementia and the small things you can do to help people with the condition. Laura explained: “This year’s theme is ‘Making sure nobody faces dementia alone’ and with 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland we are hoping to raise awareness. A dementia friend’s awareness session lasts around an hour and is interactive and informative.

“As a dementia friend we ask that you continue to talk about dementia with family, friends and colleagues which will continue to raise awareness in the community, thus creating a dementia-friendly community.”

Turriff Hospital hosts a similar event on Wednesday from 1-3pm.