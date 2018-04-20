Designs for memorial agreed

Designs for memorial and garden for people affected by past practices around the cremation of babies have been agreed

The design of both the garden and the sculpture have been agreed by the Working Group which comprises of people affected by past practices around the cremation of babies.

Maja Quille was chosen as the artist for the sculpture which comprises of a bronze 1.4metre-high structure which has a flowing design of flying birds enclosing a seat. Maja’s design was chosen from a shortlist of four after 20 people submitted designs for the sculpture. The original artwork is designed to provide a focus for contemplation and reflection in the memorial garden.

Originally from Denmark, Maja is an Edinburgh-based artist and mother of two, focusing primarily on large-scale, public sculptures. She has recently completed sculptures for Napier University and Musselburgh Town and is currently finishing a large commission for Edinburgh University and the Royal Observatory, Edinburgh.

Maja said: “Working with the group has been a profoundly moving experience for me and the final design is the result of meaningful discussions human to human and parent to parent, trying to fully understand how art might play a part in the healing process.

“I feel that the resulting design accurately reflects the emotions of the group, providing a focal point that is at once beautiful and peaceful, whilst also providing a private space for reflection.”

The garden has been designed by TGP Landscape Architects and it is aimed at allowing for private emotions for families affected but at the same time be welcoming and open. The features include an arched entrance, several seated areas in the circumference of a grassed circular area with the sculpture as the main feature in the middle of the circle, and a more private area where families affected can sit, and also have names of those affected permanently inscribed on rectangular-shaped metal plates, if they wish.

It should be stressed the final exact placement and orientation of the sculpture in the grassed circular area are still to be finalised. It should also be stressed the Working Group will give an official name to the garden at a later date.

The area chosen in Hazlehead Park for the garden and sculpture is a secluded quieter area, away from the main park, while at the same time is easily accessible. It is anticipated the garden and sculpture will both be installed by autumn 2018.