Directors sought for Park

A social enterprise based in Aden Country Park is looking for new directors to help run the caravan park.

Aden Caravan and Camping Park, based on the edge of Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, is the social enterprise arm of Buchan Development Partnership run and operated by a small team of volunteers.

There are currently three directors on the board however the group are looking for an additional three to keep the project running.

The award-winning site boasts 23 touring pitches and 20 camping pitches along with three glamping pods funded by Leader, which have proven extremely popular with keen campers.

The three glamping pods feature wi-fi connections and security networks, and were added to Aden Caravan and Camping Park in a bid to open up the choice available to consumers and attract new visitors to the north east and Buchan areas.

Charles Scott, director said: “Due to bereavement and retirement of Directors, up to three new Directors are required to ensure the continued success of Aden Caravan and Camping Park.

“Directors need to be “hands on” and willing to get involved.

“There is no salary attached to this position however expenses will be paid.

“It is a fulfilling role and a fantastic project to be involved with.”

For more information please contact Bill McLaren at bilmclaren@hotmail.com.