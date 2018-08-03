Don't indulge in A90 'quick fixes'

A north-east councillor who has been campaigning for upgrades to the A90 for the past four years has said campaigners shouldn’t ‘lose sight of the bigger picture’ and indulge in quick fixes and cheap options to improve the stretch.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who spearheaded the Why Stop at Ellon campaign which has been running since 2014, says since the campaign started it has been successful in putting improvements to the roads north of Ellon on the agenda, with NESTRANS discussing several options throughout last year.

She said: “We have come a long way in a relatively short period of time and I welcome all efforts to promote the changes needed to save lives on this road.

“I will continue to campaign for complete dualling to Peterhead/Fraserburgh. It is vital not only for safety, but for the economy of the North-east.

“I am delighted that local politicians have now seen the sense in road improvements, but I don’t want us to lose sight of the bigger picture and induldge in quick fixes and cheap options when we need to resolve the whole issue and not just the one at the Toll of Birness.

“I urge all politicians from all parties to get behind this and most importantly find the resources to start the project that Alex Salmond promised in 2007 when he became First Minister,” she added.